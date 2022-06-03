Update 1.011

New Features and Improvements
- Player's 'Fortified' start option sometimes gives a square wall layout
- Sparse wild fruit trees spawn on the map
- Constructs and domestic animals will now rally
- Humans spread out to different targets when auto capturing buildings, domestic animals, and constructs
Corrections and Fixes
- Various errors in the AI's logic for capturing, burning, and breaching the player's walls are fixed
- The 'Turtle' AI sent scouts out too early
- Fixed AI not attacking in some cases
- Ordering units to move into an unreachable walled area causes them to stop rather than move around the blocking wall
- Pathfinding around walls is improved
- Humans could see through walls in some cases
- Prevented units walking through buildings and walls by getting too close to the edge
- Corrected an exploit in which the player could find enemy buildings using building placement collision
- A human could not attack another human in melee range when the target was inside a building
- Warriors did not automatically capture siege machines when in aggressive stance
- Ranged warriors in defensive stance skirmished from the enemy at too great a distance
- Constructs could be killed by starvation
- A gate would sometimes show a built message when opened or closed
- Only 2 humans could construct a pasture
- The bonuses from horses and oxen helping plant at farm were not as intended
Balance
- Copper and iron rocks contain slightly more ore
- 'Selective Breeding' tech bonus now applies to farm animals at both a pasture and farm
Changed files in this update