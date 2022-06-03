 Skip to content

Ruin or Victory update for 3 June 2022

Update 1.011

Share · View all patches · Build 8869721

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features and Improvements

  • Player's 'Fortified' start option sometimes gives a square wall layout
  • Sparse wild fruit trees spawn on the map
  • Constructs and domestic animals will now rally
  • Humans spread out to different targets when auto capturing buildings, domestic animals, and constructs

Corrections and Fixes

  • Various errors in the AI's logic for capturing, burning, and breaching the player's walls are fixed
  • The 'Turtle' AI sent scouts out too early
  • Fixed AI not attacking in some cases
  • Ordering units to move into an unreachable walled area causes them to stop rather than move around the blocking wall
  • Pathfinding around walls is improved
  • Humans could see through walls in some cases
  • Prevented units walking through buildings and walls by getting too close to the edge
  • Corrected an exploit in which the player could find enemy buildings using building placement collision
  • A human could not attack another human in melee range when the target was inside a building
  • Warriors did not automatically capture siege machines when in aggressive stance
  • Ranged warriors in defensive stance skirmished from the enemy at too great a distance
  • Constructs could be killed by starvation
  • A gate would sometimes show a built message when opened or closed
  • Only 2 humans could construct a pasture
  • The bonuses from horses and oxen helping plant at farm were not as intended

Balance

  • Copper and iron rocks contain slightly more ore
  • 'Selective Breeding' tech bonus now applies to farm animals at both a pasture and farm
