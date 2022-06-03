 Skip to content

Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 3 June 2022

03 Jun 22 Early Access Build

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed deployed immobile weapons from being allowed to move up/down stairs.
  • fixed the StuH counter & stats.
  • Queens Pawn to Queens Three: fixed the motorcycle SSR not being enforced (also added to Scenario Editor as the unit attribute No Mounted Weapons).
  • Scenario Editor: added unit attribute Slayer Weapon.
  • Multiplayer: restored the missing X/checkmarks on the network game setup screen.

