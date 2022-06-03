- fixed deployed immobile weapons from being allowed to move up/down stairs.
- fixed the StuH counter & stats.
- Queens Pawn to Queens Three: fixed the motorcycle SSR not being enforced (also added to Scenario Editor as the unit attribute No Mounted Weapons).
- Scenario Editor: added unit attribute Slayer Weapon.
- Multiplayer: restored the missing X/checkmarks on the network game setup screen.
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 3 June 2022
03 Jun 22 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update