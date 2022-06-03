Clothing Update - Cine Tracer v0.7.5.5

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
View all patches · Build 8869638 · Last edited 3 June 2022 – 21:52:07 UTC
by Wendy
This update adds 7 new outfits to the MetaHuman actor system. Each are color customizable.
Cheers,
Matt
