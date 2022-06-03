 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Arrival of Beasts update for 3 June 2022

Important Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 8869220 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed:

  • Combined module effects + aoe effects working with object pool
  • Tower disabling now works
  • Teamboost display bar corrected
  • Bulletsystem reworked with objectbool + pausecontrolling
  • Restart bug with bulletpool
  • Slicertower now works with modules + armor pierce
  • Casts / Mages are now working correctly again
  • Blowermodule working correctly again

Added:

  • Circletower: Shooting direction can be selected: right / left

Changed:

  • Smallstorage visuals
  • Shadows on power up buildings
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link