Patch Notes - V1.0.10

FIXED
- From now on, it is possible to use a Demo save file in the full game without the need to start a new Adventure. In case you buy the game after finishing the Demo, just speak to the Capybarman.
- Adjusted the position for the Affinity gauges in the Caravan Manager
- Fixed a bug at the end of 'The Cursed Cachaça' where you could pay Grana despite not having enough.
- Fixed a bug during the last part of 'Crystals of Bygone Times', in which the player could die by running out of supplies when they shouldn't.
- Fixed Kleber's hitbox in the Capy-Bar to make it easier to talk to him.
