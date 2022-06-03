 Skip to content

Sky Caravan update for 3 June 2022

Patch Notes - V1.0.10

Patch Notes - V1.0.10

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIXED

  • From now on, it is possible to use a Demo save file in the full game without the need to start a new Adventure. In case you buy the game after finishing the Demo, just speak to the Capybarman.
  • Adjusted the position for the Affinity gauges in the Caravan Manager
  • Fixed a bug at the end of 'The Cursed Cachaça' where you could pay Grana despite not having enough.
  • Fixed a bug during the last part of 'Crystals of Bygone Times', in which the player could die by running out of supplies when they shouldn't.
  • Fixed Kleber's hitbox in the Capy-Bar to make it easier to talk to him.
