Technical update - Server migration

Version 6.1.0
What's New:
New:
- All the mechanisms now work server side.
- Awakening building has been added on guild town for easier access.
- Biography section has been added on the Hall of Heroes.
- Hero Talia's art and animations have been reworked. However you can roll back to the legacy art and animations from the settings/graphics menu.
- Several unnecessary popups with rewards have been removed and instead there is a new animation with the rewards going to your bag.
- You will now see a notification counter for guild, fellowship and private messages.
Changes:
- The delivery method of meteorites has changed. Miners will visit you in battle to bring them.
- The Meteorite Storm attribute has changed to Meteorite Hunter.
- The Faster Meteorites attribute has changed to Coworkers.
- The Day Watch talent has been changed to Raining Gold and has its value greatly increased.
- The Night Watch talent has been changed to Coworkers. The increase on offline limit of meteorites is now granted by default to all players.
- The art of the meteorites falling to main screen from inventory items has changed and animation has been added.
- Scrolls have been added to the bag and have been removed from the mobile main battle UI.
- Armor can now block up to to 100% of the incoming damage.
- You can now setup the battle position of your heroes. Re-arrange melee and ranged/healer heroes separately.
- On the Hall of Heroes the submenus of Crew Bonus and awakening have been merged with the info submenu.
- Enemy bosses are now named.
- Hero, guardian and war machine names have been translated in all languages.
- Most of the texts on the world map have been translated as well.
- You won't see incoming friend requests from people in your mute list.
- Mute list has been extended to 50 people.
- Several small buttons in the game have their hitbox increased to make them easier to use.
- Milestones popup on the personal tree of life has been recreated. Now you can see the locked avatars.
- Grace's guardian aura has been consolidated to All Attributes instead of having each attribute separately.
- Several UI items have been redesigned or became more polished and animated.
- Removed the player platform icon from Character menu and from the player inspect.
Fixes:
- Fixed several minor bugs.
We want to thank everyone for reporting issues you encounter!
Support: www.holydaygames.com/support/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/firestonegame
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/StzRZmv
For the full patch notes list visit:
https://holydaygames.com/patchnotes/firestone-patch-notes/
