Firestone Idle RPG update for 3 June 2022

Technical update - Server migration

Share · View all patches · Build 8869013 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 6.1.0
What's New:

New:

  • All the mechanisms now work server side.
  • Awakening building has been added on guild town for easier access.
  • Biography section has been added on the Hall of Heroes.
  • Hero Talia's art and animations have been reworked. However you can roll back to the legacy art and animations from the settings/graphics menu.
  • Several unnecessary popups with rewards have been removed and instead there is a new animation with the rewards going to your bag.
  • You will now see a notification counter for guild, fellowship and private messages.

Changes:

  • The delivery method of meteorites has changed. Miners will visit you in battle to bring them.
  • The Meteorite Storm attribute has changed to Meteorite Hunter.
  • The Faster Meteorites attribute has changed to Coworkers.
  • The Day Watch talent has been changed to Raining Gold and has its value greatly increased.
  • The Night Watch talent has been changed to Coworkers. The increase on offline limit of meteorites is now granted by default to all players.
  • The art of the meteorites falling to main screen from inventory items has changed and animation has been added.
  • Scrolls have been added to the bag and have been removed from the mobile main battle UI.
  • Armor can now block up to to 100% of the incoming damage.
  • You can now setup the battle position of your heroes. Re-arrange melee and ranged/healer heroes separately.
  • On the Hall of Heroes the submenus of Crew Bonus and awakening have been merged with the info submenu.
  • Enemy bosses are now named.
  • Hero, guardian and war machine names have been translated in all languages.
  • Most of the texts on the world map have been translated as well.
  • You won't see incoming friend requests from people in your mute list.
  • Mute list has been extended to 50 people.
  • Several small buttons in the game have their hitbox increased to make them easier to use.
  • Milestones popup on the personal tree of life has been recreated. Now you can see the locked avatars.
  • Grace's guardian aura has been consolidated to All Attributes instead of having each attribute separately.
  • Several UI items have been redesigned or became more polished and animated.
  • Removed the player platform icon from Character menu and from the player inspect.

Fixes:

  • Fixed several minor bugs.

We want to thank everyone for reporting issues you encounter!

Support: www.holydaygames.com/support/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/firestonegame

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/StzRZmv

For the full patch notes list visit:
https://holydaygames.com/patchnotes/firestone-patch-notes/

