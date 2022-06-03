 Skip to content

The Ultimate Game update for 3 June 2022

Update v0.5.6.0 (June 3, 2022)

Last edited by Wendy

Camera Improvements

  • Settings once again control Player and Thrower cam height/distance
  • Action Cam split into two cameras for improved transitions
  • Improved camera disorientation during transitions
  • Disabled slow motion on turnovers

Fixed

  • Game setup menu navigation flow
  • AI receiver sometimes running in random direction
  • Wrong color turnover card color on stall & interceptions
  • Issue when scoring a goal in certain situations
  • AI control of host/single player original character fixed
  • Proper authority for client players controlling bots
  • Reallow airborne quick throw
  • Quickthrow now requires a Target

