Update v0.5.6.0 (June 3, 2022)

Camera Improvements
- Settings once again control Player and Thrower cam height/distance
- Action Cam split into two cameras for improved transitions
- Improved camera disorientation during transitions
- Disabled slow motion on turnovers
Fixed
- Game setup menu navigation flow
- AI receiver sometimes running in random direction
- Wrong color turnover card color on stall & interceptions
- Issue when scoring a goal in certain situations
- AI control of host/single player original character fixed
- Proper authority for client players controlling bots
- Reallow airborne quick throw
- Quickthrow now requires a Target
Changed files in this update