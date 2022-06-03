 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ziggy's Cosmic Adventures Playtest update for 3 June 2022

Internal Milestone Update #1

Share · View all patches · Build 8868698 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added draft of levels 1 through 11 to the main menu
  • Added new enemies to certain levels in the game
  • Added penultimate texture and modelling pass to the cockpit
  • Added item indicator to the object that will be picked up
  • Fixed issue causing DLSS to be activated even on GPUs that don't support it
  • Fixed issue where tutorial wouldn't boot
  • Balance pass to steering in-game (not final)
  • Balance pass to some systems in the cockpit
  • Performance improvements
  • First launch now forces you to play tutorial
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link