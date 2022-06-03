- Added draft of levels 1 through 11 to the main menu
- Added new enemies to certain levels in the game
- Added penultimate texture and modelling pass to the cockpit
- Added item indicator to the object that will be picked up
- Fixed issue causing DLSS to be activated even on GPUs that don't support it
- Fixed issue where tutorial wouldn't boot
- Balance pass to steering in-game (not final)
- Balance pass to some systems in the cockpit
- Performance improvements
- First launch now forces you to play tutorial
Ziggy's Cosmic Adventures Playtest update for 3 June 2022
Internal Milestone Update #1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
