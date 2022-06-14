 Skip to content

Company of Heroes 2 update for 14 June 2022

Hotfix - June 14, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8868546 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's hotfix updates faulty art assets that could have impacted the player experience.

