Patch 1.0.7 is now live!

Another patch arrives just in time for the weekend. Thanks to everybody who have sending in reports!
Bug fixes
- Reduces the hit box of thicket guards to prevent them from blocking paths.
- Unseen status is removed by non-humanoid creatures as well.
- The Earth Shaker cannot prevent you from resting in inns and other safe locations.
- Generator recovers from levels that for some reason don’t have any generator specs.
- Fixes issue with ramps in narrow places.
- Fixes issue with missing figurines in some instances of Raaf Temples.
- Fixes issue with misplaced cave entrance in the Cliff Top Ruin.
- The game correctly recalls which region is the First Valley.
- Fixes generation issue with some variants of the Mountain Top Ruin level.
- Dropped and thrown weapons no longer disappear when they cannot automatically be returned because your inventory is full.
- Restores controller input on world settings menu (it broke in 1.0.6).
- Increasing the hit boxes of ‘flesh rats’ and other small creatures to make it easier to hit them with tall characters.
- Leaving the Edge or the Spirit World places you ate the last node you visited if the game cannot find another suitable location.
- More consistent placement of a clue to the third machine.
- Better positioning of logo and health bars in different aspect ratios.
- Screen resolutions also show the refresh rate.
- Climbs cannot lead down to spaces too narrow to continue.
- When items are forcibly equipped to hands that aren’t empty the previous equipment is properly unequipped, preventing visual bugs.
- Adds textual feedback when you use a key to unlock a gate or chest.
- Removes Previous Build option from character creation. It was problematic and not always functioning correctly.
- The magic sword Judgement can be enhanced with sigils.
