Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy update for 3 June 2022

Patch 1.0.7 is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 8868470 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another patch arrives just in time for the weekend. Thanks to everybody who have sending in reports!

Bug fixes

  • Reduces the hit box of thicket guards to prevent them from blocking paths.
  • Unseen status is removed by non-humanoid creatures as well.
  • The Earth Shaker cannot prevent you from resting in inns and other safe locations.
  • Generator recovers from levels that for some reason don’t have any generator specs.
  • Fixes issue with ramps in narrow places.
  • Fixes issue with missing figurines in some instances of Raaf Temples.
  • Fixes issue with misplaced cave entrance in the Cliff Top Ruin.
  • The game correctly recalls which region is the First Valley.
  • Fixes generation issue with some variants of the Mountain Top Ruin level.
  • Dropped and thrown weapons no longer disappear when they cannot automatically be returned because your inventory is full.
  • Restores controller input on world settings menu (it broke in 1.0.6).
  • Increasing the hit boxes of ‘flesh rats’ and other small creatures to make it easier to hit them with tall characters.
  • Leaving the Edge or the Spirit World places you ate the last node you visited if the game cannot find another suitable location.
  • More consistent placement of a clue to the third machine.
  • Better positioning of logo and health bars in different aspect ratios.
  • Screen resolutions also show the refresh rate.
  • Climbs cannot lead down to spaces too narrow to continue.
  • When items are forcibly equipped to hands that aren’t empty the previous equipment is properly unequipped, preventing visual bugs.
  • Adds textual feedback when you use a key to unlock a gate or chest.
  • Removes Previous Build option from character creation. It was problematic and not always functioning correctly.
  • The magic sword Judgement can be enhanced with sigils.

