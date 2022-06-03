 Skip to content

Leviathan's Sword update for 3 June 2022

V0.84

Build 8868396

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For this version we updated our tweening system to a better & faster library.
With these conversions, we revamped all existing tweens and refactored & cleaned old code.

Changes

  • Glass eye no longer gives you a laser sight, but increases gun damage & even better accuracy
  • Our previous change of fewer enemies was a bit drastic, so we turned it back up a bit.
  • Added water dropping from the walls
  • Added active item use & fill effects
  • New walking dust particles
  • Music layers based on enemy count not always playing correctly
  • Walking dust particles no longer loop while dodgerolling
  • Small changes to every existing tween effect
  • Various small bug fixes

