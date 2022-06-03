For this version we updated our tweening system to a better & faster library.
With these conversions, we revamped all existing tweens and refactored & cleaned old code.
Changes
- Glass eye no longer gives you a laser sight, but increases gun damage & even better accuracy
- Our previous change of fewer enemies was a bit drastic, so we turned it back up a bit.
- Added water dropping from the walls
- Added active item use & fill effects
- New walking dust particles
- Music layers based on enemy count not always playing correctly
- Walking dust particles no longer loop while dodgerolling
- Small changes to every existing tween effect
- Various small bug fixes
Changed files in this update