Don't Starve Together update for 3 June 2022

Game Hotfix [510124]

Share · View all patches · Build 8868312 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a crash when chopping down the Cawnival Tree
  • Fixed the Cuckoo Spinwheel arrows not lining up correctly with the prizes while playing as a client.
  • Fixed chat history skins notification popup.
  • Cawnival Shrub Hat and Cawnival Siesta Spot now have their sparkles when playing on servers with caves.
  • Fixed various character portrait texture bugs.
  • Fixed fishing animation arm popping.
  • Fixed Homespun Garden Hoe clipping.

