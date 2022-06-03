- Fixed a crash when chopping down the Cawnival Tree
- Fixed the Cuckoo Spinwheel arrows not lining up correctly with the prizes while playing as a client.
- Fixed chat history skins notification popup.
- Cawnival Shrub Hat and Cawnival Siesta Spot now have their sparkles when playing on servers with caves.
- Fixed various character portrait texture bugs.
- Fixed fishing animation arm popping.
- Fixed Homespun Garden Hoe clipping.
Don't Starve Together update for 3 June 2022
Game Hotfix [510124]
Patchnotes via Steam Community
