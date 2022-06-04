3.0.4 Patch Notes

With such an irresistable belly, the Tanuki should now let you rub it every expedition!
Fixes
- Fixed Tanuki Belly Drum item not being available in islands after you recruit the Tanuki
- Fixed Tanuki character infobox being too big for the screen
- Fixed missing description for Tanuki Belly Drum item and increased effect duration
- Fixed Tanuki floating on the ship when leaving the party
- Fixed interspecies achievement not unlocking with some character types
- Fixed some teleporters being placed in unreachable locations in Celestial Shores
- Fixed Flood event not happening in Celestial Shores
- Fixed Party not being teleported successfully to reach the Monsters Lair in Celestial Shores
- Fixed Animal Shelter not processing pale mask artifact collection quest
- Fixed Friendly Soul Ghost characters incorrectly leaving the party when you return to Paris
- Fixed Friendly Soul items not being created when characters die in combat
- Fixed Friendly Soul items displaying the name of the wrong character
- Fixed the club inspector being turned into a friendly soul anymore and will stop haunting you
- Fixed incorrect Go Board item description
- Fixed Regeneration status not properly preventing Infection
- Fixed Archipelago not appearing in Director Endless mode if you never completed year 1 of Campaign Mode
- Fixed some issues if you reset your profile but continued an existing savegame
- Fixed issues if you abandoned expedition while resting
- Fixed enemy outlines being shown when enemy is sleeping
- Fixed missing narrator text at Meteor location
- Fixed some camshakes on the map still being too extreme
- Fixed achievements for getting the maximum club level not unlocking in Director Mode
- Fixed incorrect fame value being displayed when using Tanning Kit and having a perk that improves fame for items
- Fixed high level Improved and Astounding Bagua Mirrors not having improved stats
- Fixed incorrect sanity when starting first Director Mode expedition after recruiting a Missionary in the tavern
- Fixed incorrect level of recruits from some neutral zones (like Tanukis)
- Fixed missing graphics at Animal Shelter in some Island types
- Fixed incorrect river type appearing on some Islands and in Portal worlds
- Fixed incorrect character being returned when you pay the ransom for an abducted party member
- Fixed Stygimoloch charge incorrectly giving all characters a Strength buff instead of just itself (yes that was definately a bug!)
