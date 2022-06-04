 Skip to content

Curious Expedition 2 update for 4 June 2022

3.0.4 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With such an irresistable belly, the Tanuki should now let you rub it every expedition!

Fixes
  • Fixed Tanuki Belly Drum item not being available in islands after you recruit the Tanuki
  • Fixed Tanuki character infobox being too big for the screen
  • Fixed missing description for Tanuki Belly Drum item and increased effect duration
  • Fixed Tanuki floating on the ship when leaving the party
  • Fixed interspecies achievement not unlocking with some character types
  • Fixed some teleporters being placed in unreachable locations in Celestial Shores
  • Fixed Flood event not happening in Celestial Shores
  • Fixed Party not being teleported successfully to reach the Monsters Lair in Celestial Shores
  • Fixed Animal Shelter not processing pale mask artifact collection quest
  • Fixed Friendly Soul Ghost characters incorrectly leaving the party when you return to Paris
  • Fixed Friendly Soul items not being created when characters die in combat
  • Fixed Friendly Soul items displaying the name of the wrong character
  • Fixed the club inspector being turned into a friendly soul anymore and will stop haunting you
  • Fixed incorrect Go Board item description
  • Fixed Regeneration status not properly preventing Infection
  • Fixed Archipelago not appearing in Director Endless mode if you never completed year 1 of Campaign Mode
  • Fixed some issues if you reset your profile but continued an existing savegame
  • Fixed issues if you abandoned expedition while resting
  • Fixed enemy outlines being shown when enemy is sleeping
  • Fixed missing narrator text at Meteor location
  • Fixed some camshakes on the map still being too extreme
  • Fixed achievements for getting the maximum club level not unlocking in Director Mode
  • Fixed incorrect fame value being displayed when using Tanning Kit and having a perk that improves fame for items
  • Fixed high level Improved and Astounding Bagua Mirrors not having improved stats
  • Fixed incorrect sanity when starting first Director Mode expedition after recruiting a Missionary in the tavern
  • Fixed incorrect level of recruits from some neutral zones (like Tanukis)
  • Fixed missing graphics at Animal Shelter in some Island types
  • Fixed incorrect river type appearing on some Islands and in Portal worlds
  • Fixed incorrect character being returned when you pay the ransom for an abducted party member
  • Fixed Stygimoloch charge incorrectly giving all characters a Strength buff instead of just itself (yes that was definately a bug!)

