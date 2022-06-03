Update Alpha V32 : Server reset and big changes

Reset server and big changes
Level and XP implementation
- There are now 15 levels
- Each level unlocks new plants/animals/buildings
- A new menu is available to track your progress
- Each action gives you XP to progress to the next level
- At level 10 you will choose between two options which will allow you to have access to a unique dish but you will not be able to produce the other dish
Redesign professions
- All players start with level 0 trades
- There is a new profession: "Maker".
- Doing an activity that matches the job gives XP in that job
- There are four levels to unlock new things with the professions
- Tier 1: trade items are cheaper
- Tier 6: +10% production speed for the trade
- Level 10: Access to rare items
- A new menu is available to track your progress
Change in hunger mechanics
- When the hunger bar is full the plants grow 25% faster
- When the hunger bar is at 0 the plants grow 25% slower
- No more fatigue that prevents the player from playing if the hunger bar is at 0
- When you put your mouse on the smiley below the hunger bar there is an explanation
- The design of the hunger bar has changed
New system of buying and selling to non-player characters
- Changed all prices for plants and animals
- You can't buy items if their level is higher than yours
- When you sell to the non-player character he loses money until he can't buy your products anymore
- Non-player characters who sell have 1000 Nox per day to sell
Redesign all recipes and foods
- Recipe book only shows feasible items
- Ingredients can now be clicked on in the recipe book or in the buildings
Redesigned bonuses
- The bonus for each dish is unique and can be combined with other bonuses.
- These bonuses help your plants to grow faster
- Rolling your mouse over the bonus will recall the bonus
- The hardest dishes to make give a resistance bonus to the loss of hunger bar
- Bonuses are displayed in the top right corner of the screen
Gameplay adjustments
- Reworked achievements to reflect new features
- Adjusting the tutorial to learn how to eat a dish
- Save the audio volume power
- No more non-player characters in town to change jobs
- Adjustment of the dishes that non-player characters sell in town
- Display the area around a plant or animal to have more info on the detection area
- There is now 1 food per animal with different recipes
- There is now 1 different oil per vehicle
- You are now slower when you plant or put something down
- There are now several different power fertilizers
Bug fixes
- Default key to undo becomes Q (instead of A before)
- Fixed surface detection for animal and plant pose
- Correction of building and ploughed land pose (detection)
