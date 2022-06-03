 Skip to content

Farmer Toon update for 3 June 2022

Update Alpha V32 : Server reset and big changes

Share · View all patches · Build 8867950 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reset server and big changes

Level and XP implementation

  • There are now 15 levels
  • Each level unlocks new plants/animals/buildings
  • A new menu is available to track your progress
  • Each action gives you XP to progress to the next level
  • At level 10 you will choose between two options which will allow you to have access to a unique dish but you will not be able to produce the other dish

Redesign professions

  • All players start with level 0 trades
  • There is a new profession: "Maker".
  • Doing an activity that matches the job gives XP in that job
  • There are four levels to unlock new things with the professions
  • Tier 1: trade items are cheaper
  • Tier 6: +10% production speed for the trade
  • Level 10: Access to rare items
  • A new menu is available to track your progress

Change in hunger mechanics

  • When the hunger bar is full the plants grow 25% faster
  • When the hunger bar is at 0 the plants grow 25% slower
  • No more fatigue that prevents the player from playing if the hunger bar is at 0
  • When you put your mouse on the smiley below the hunger bar there is an explanation
  • The design of the hunger bar has changed

New system of buying and selling to non-player characters

  • Changed all prices for plants and animals
  • You can't buy items if their level is higher than yours
  • When you sell to the non-player character he loses money until he can't buy your products anymore
  • Non-player characters who sell have 1000 Nox per day to sell

Redesign all recipes and foods

  • Recipe book only shows feasible items
  • Ingredients can now be clicked on in the recipe book or in the buildings

Redesigned bonuses

  • The bonus for each dish is unique and can be combined with other bonuses.
  • These bonuses help your plants to grow faster
  • Rolling your mouse over the bonus will recall the bonus
  • The hardest dishes to make give a resistance bonus to the loss of hunger bar
  • Bonuses are displayed in the top right corner of the screen

Gameplay adjustments

  • Reworked achievements to reflect new features
  • Adjusting the tutorial to learn how to eat a dish
  • Save the audio volume power
  • No more non-player characters in town to change jobs
  • Adjustment of the dishes that non-player characters sell in town
  • Display the area around a plant or animal to have more info on the detection area
  • There is now 1 food per animal with different recipes
  • There is now 1 different oil per vehicle
  • You are now slower when you plant or put something down
  • There are now several different power fertilizers

Bug fixes

  • Default key to undo becomes Q (instead of A before)
  • Fixed surface detection for animal and plant pose
  • Correction of building and ploughed land pose (detection)
