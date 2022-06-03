Greetings,
This is update V0.1.6, and here's what's in it:
New Units
SMG
High fire rate M1928 thompson SMG
Upgrades:
- Bigger Mag: Have more ammo in each magazine
- Command: More fire rate to close units
- Buff: Have increased health
- Bigger Barrel: Have more range
- Last breath: Calls an airstrike upon death
Canon
Big canon with big splash damage
Upgrades:
- Better Eyesight: Increase canon Range
- Better Shell : Increase Splash Damage for canon
- Bigger Arms : Increase Reload Speed of the canon
- Armored : Increase canon Health
- Squad: Increase canon's Damage if its built close to another canon
Motorcycle
New enemy added.
New Mode
Hold the line
destroy enemies before reaching your defensive line
- SMG unit (player)
- SMG unit (mega*: costs 2 normal SMG units) more health, more damage, more fire rate
- Bazooka
- Motorcycle(enemy)
- Motorcycle(mega*) more health, more damage, more fire rate, more speed
- Motorcycle(mega**) even more health, even more damage, even more fire rate, even more speed
Upgrade System
- Improved upgrade system to make better choices for player
- Added one more slot, now there is 4 upgrade choices instead of 3
- Added one Passive upgrade; Extra Reward: x1.5 reward for next wave (does not stack per wave)
Gameplay
- Placing units behind Sandbags will have increased Health
Performance
There should be a noticeable performance boost
- Disabled some codes that were running without doing anything
- Fixed particle systems that was spawning too much particles
- Fixed particle system that was spawning too much on collision
- Replaced camera shake with a new one for better performance
- GC collect now happens incrementally
Graphics
- Added M2 Mortar shell particle system
- Added new explosion
Sprites
- Sandbag defense Sprite
- New unit added sprite
- Hold the line starting sprite
- Unit upgraded sprite
- Mega* unit sprite
- Mega** unit sprite
QOL
- Numbers on top-left of unit's icon to indicate shortcuts
- Added Camera Sensitivity slider
- 16:10 resolution added
- Double click to select maps
Bugs
- Can't change between units when holding a unit using shortcuts - Fixed
- Mines could be placed on player's building area - Fixed
- Units couldn't be built after an upgrade shown - Fixed
- Bicycle can't be placed in Pause/Build mode - Fixed
- Bayonet can kill vehicles - Fixed
Changed files in this update