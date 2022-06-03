 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Northend Tower Defense update for 3 June 2022

Update V0.1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 8867479 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings,

This is update V0.1.6, and here's what's in it:

New Units

SMG

High fire rate M1928 thompson SMG

Upgrades:

  • Bigger Mag: Have more ammo in each magazine
  • Command: More fire rate to close units
  • Buff: Have increased health
  • Bigger Barrel: Have more range
  • Last breath: Calls an airstrike upon death
Canon

Big canon with big splash damage

Upgrades:

  • Better Eyesight: Increase canon Range
  • Better Shell : Increase Splash Damage for canon
  • Bigger Arms : Increase Reload Speed of the canon
  • Armored : Increase canon Health
  • Squad: Increase canon's Damage if its built close to another canon
Motorcycle

New enemy added.

New Mode

Hold the line

destroy enemies before reaching your defensive line

  • SMG unit (player)
  • SMG unit (mega*: costs 2 normal SMG units) more health, more damage, more fire rate
  • Bazooka
  • Motorcycle(enemy)
  • Motorcycle(mega*) more health, more damage, more fire rate, more speed
  • Motorcycle(mega**) even more health, even more damage, even more fire rate, even more speed

Upgrade System

  • Improved upgrade system to make better choices for player
  • Added one more slot, now there is 4 upgrade choices instead of 3
  • Added one Passive upgrade; Extra Reward: x1.5 reward for next wave (does not stack per wave)

Gameplay

  • Placing units behind Sandbags will have increased Health

Performance

There should be a noticeable performance boost

  • Disabled some codes that were running without doing anything
  • Fixed particle systems that was spawning too much particles
  • Fixed particle system that was spawning too much on collision
  • Replaced camera shake with a new one for better performance
  • GC collect now happens incrementally

Graphics

  • Added M2 Mortar shell particle system
  • Added new explosion

Sprites

  • Sandbag defense Sprite
  • New unit added sprite
  • Hold the line starting sprite
  • Unit upgraded sprite
  • Mega* unit sprite
  • Mega** unit sprite

QOL

  • Numbers on top-left of unit's icon to indicate shortcuts
  • Added Camera Sensitivity slider
  • 16:10 resolution added
  • Double click to select maps

Bugs

  • Can't change between units when holding a unit using shortcuts - Fixed
  • Mines could be placed on player's building area - Fixed
  • Units couldn't be built after an upgrade shown - Fixed
  • Bicycle can't be placed in Pause/Build mode - Fixed
  • Bayonet can kill vehicles - Fixed
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link