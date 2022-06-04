Patch V.1.7.2

PATCH 1.7.2 FIXES
- [Blue Mars] Fixed some cases when drones would bounce between buildings
- [Blue Mars] Fixed aquatic structures icons in combat mode
- [Blue Mars] Added icon for portuarial buildings that are not connected to the ocean
- [Blue Mars] Fixed ships being stuck (nose down) in the middle of the ocean
- [Blue Mars] Fixed performance issues when aquatic structures where destroyed
- [Blue Mars] Fixed some older saves not transitioning correctly to Blue Mars
- [Blue Mars] Fixed Main Menu artwork
- [Blue Mars] Fixed Aquatic Carbon Mine level 2 connection nodes
- [Blue Mars] Added new icons for invalid placement reasons and enhancements
- [Multiplayer] Fixed Save button not appearing if there were no other savegames
- Fixed error popup incorrectly listing some errors as Mod Errors
- Fixed [REDACTED] entry on KB
- Fixed performance issue for enemy bases when running out of space to grow
- Fixed some sectors not being unlocked after completing the Magnetic Shield
- Fixed visibility rules for flooded veins
- Fixed "Blocks resource" appearing incorrectly over flooded ice veins
- Fixed Selection Pending button triggering incorrectly
- Fixed SFX that kept on repeating when scrolling the special project menu
- Fixed bug on Zeppelin's position when upgrading a colony
- Added new SFX for several special projects
- Updated aerobraking projects KB entry
