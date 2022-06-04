 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Per Aspera update for 4 June 2022

Patch V.1.7.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8867251 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH 1.7.2 FIXES

  • [Blue Mars] Fixed some cases when drones would bounce between buildings
  • [Blue Mars] Fixed aquatic structures icons in combat mode
  • [Blue Mars] Added icon for portuarial buildings that are not connected to the ocean
  • [Blue Mars] Fixed ships being stuck (nose down) in the middle of the ocean
  • [Blue Mars] Fixed performance issues when aquatic structures where destroyed
  • [Blue Mars] Fixed some older saves not transitioning correctly to Blue Mars
  • [Blue Mars] Fixed Main Menu artwork
  • [Blue Mars] Fixed Aquatic Carbon Mine level 2 connection nodes
  • [Blue Mars] Added new icons for invalid placement reasons and enhancements
  • [Multiplayer] Fixed Save button not appearing if there were no other savegames
  • Fixed error popup incorrectly listing some errors as Mod Errors
  • Fixed [REDACTED] entry on KB
  • Fixed performance issue for enemy bases when running out of space to grow
  • Fixed some sectors not being unlocked after completing the Magnetic Shield
  • Fixed visibility rules for flooded veins
  • Fixed "Blocks resource" appearing incorrectly over flooded ice veins
  • Fixed Selection Pending button triggering incorrectly
  • Fixed SFX that kept on repeating when scrolling the special project menu
  • Fixed bug on Zeppelin's position when upgrading a colony
  • Added new SFX for several special projects
  • Updated aerobraking projects KB entry

Changed files in this update

Per Aspera Content Depot 803051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link