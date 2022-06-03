 Skip to content

SCUM update for 3 June 2022

SCUM - Hotfix 0.7.9.48466

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hot summer means hot hotfix. Yeah I know that joke is bad just read the notes.

  • Fixed the bug where custom zone settings menu showed double options.
  • Fixed the bug where you could not holster item on slot 1 when you already had an item holstered on slot 2.
  • Potential fix for trader available funds sometimes showing incorrectly.
  • Fixed the bug where keycards tooltip did not show expiration time and which killbox they activate.
  • Fixed the bug where custom zone settings did not map to the correct damage types.
  • Fixed the bug where character tattoos sometimes disappeared.
  • Fixed the bug where you would not get a parachute on respawn in SP.
  • Fixed the bug where disabling player count based prices would disable trading completly.
  • Fixed an issue where you couldnt place sensors on existing doors.

  • Vehicle parking custom zone setting is now "block" by default in outposts.
  • Extended the range for remote door keys.
  • Medical items/Rags tooltips now show a level of dirtiness influencing the contamination/infection.

For people that lost their tattoos and private part size, you can set it correctly again by using #SetTattoo and #SetPrivatePartsSize commands.

Changed files in this update

SCUM Content Depot 513711
