- Fixed hologram material
- Cats, like dogs, can get depressed when kept in a cage for too long
- Fixed performance issue that appears after longer gameplay
- Improved performance when patting animals
- It's no longer possible to pour water on the head of an animal while is is drinking or to pour water if a bowl is already full
- Corrected issues with loading animals wounds
- Corrected few texts and translations for: empty car, notifications for animal states, some spelling then uploading incorrect photo
- Notifications, when a player is near a car, are now more pleasant
- Corrected detecting on which side and animal is being patted (we know, very important fix ;) )
- Fixed the amount of reputation shown in adoption summary
- Fixed "phantom notifications" issue (adoptions and deletion of an email correctly refreshes the number of displayed notifications)
Animal Shelter update for 3 June 2022
Update for 3rd of June
Patchnotes via Steam Community
