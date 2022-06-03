 Skip to content

Animal Shelter update for 3 June 2022

Update for 3rd of June

3 June 2022

  • Fixed hologram material
  • Cats, like dogs, can get depressed when kept in a cage for too long
  • Fixed performance issue that appears after longer gameplay
  • Improved performance when patting animals
  • It's no longer possible to pour water on the head of an animal while is is drinking or to pour water if a bowl is already full
  • Corrected issues with loading animals wounds
  • Corrected few texts and translations for: empty car, notifications for animal states, some spelling then uploading incorrect photo
  • Notifications, when a player is near a car, are now more pleasant
  • Corrected detecting on which side and animal is being patted (we know, very important fix ;) )
  • Fixed the amount of reputation shown in adoption summary
  • Fixed "phantom notifications" issue (adoptions and deletion of an email correctly refreshes the number of displayed notifications)
