DEADCRAFT Ver. 1.01 Patch Notes

We have released a new update for DEADCRAFT that addresses the following issues:
- Fixed a progress-blocking issue that could occur when reporting a successful mission while a different mission is displayed on-screen.
- Fixed a progress-blocking issue that could occur during the mission "Firestarter."
- Fixed a progress-blocking issue that could occur if the mission "Frankie Envy" was accepted while the mission "A New Power" was in progress.
- Fixed an issue where the Storage Shed would become unavailable for crafting if the skill to unlock the Hoarder's Shed was learned before the Storage Shed was crafted.
