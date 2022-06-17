 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DEADCRAFT update for 17 June 2022

DEADCRAFT Ver. 1.01 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8866602 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have released a new update for DEADCRAFT that addresses the following issues:

  • Fixed a progress-blocking issue that could occur when reporting a successful mission while a different mission is displayed on-screen.
  • Fixed a progress-blocking issue that could occur during the mission "Firestarter."
  • Fixed a progress-blocking issue that could occur if the mission "Frankie Envy" was accepted while the mission "A New Power" was in progress.
  • Fixed an issue where the Storage Shed would become unavailable for crafting if the skill to unlock the Hoarder's Shed was learned before the Storage Shed was crafted.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link