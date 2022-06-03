 Skip to content

Tower Tactics: Liberation update for 3 June 2022

early access 1.19.0

Patchnotes

Highlights

  • 11 new cards! Say hello to Fissure, Cleanse, Harvest Knowledge, Seismic Impact, Lucky Streak, Fleeting Thoughts, Warp Shock, Delirium, Revitalize, OVERLOAD! and Precision Training!
  • Now you can see the deck, discard and dispel piles ingame!
  • Now there is a search bar in the card lists! Very convenient when creating custom runs.
  • Some balance changes, check them out below.
  • Many bugs in the Known Bugs list have been fixed! Check them out below.

Balance changes

Buffs

  • Sledgehammer

    • Damage: (60, 180, 540) -> (66, 200, 600)
    • Armor pen: (20, 30, 40) -> (30, 40, 50)
Nerfs

  • Mana Potion

    • Mana cost: 1 -> 2

Bug Fixes

  • #39: Rail Gun's range doesn't scale.
  • #40: Shots queue when towers have more than 20 attack speed and the game speed is set at 3x.
  • #41: Enhanced Reinforcements doesn't spawn all available 0-cost towers.
  • #42: Flat attack speed increases aren't being displayed properly in the Stats view.
