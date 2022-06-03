Update #56 - Ver. 0.5.6b - 22

The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Problems after an update?
Follow these steps:
- [FAQ / EN] You have problems since an update?
- [FAQ / EN] Game Crashes / Fatal Error / Loading a Savegame?
This update list shows only relevant things that might be interesting for the user.
Fixes
- Other problems fixed
- Duplicate foundation fixed
- Weather problem fixed / included in update #55
- Floating hay bale in tropical island fixed
Changes
- The game has been reset to DX11. The use of DX12 is still possible.
- Pickaxe cost changed / Already included in update #55
- Metal Axe cost changed / Already included in update #55
- Animals Revised Already / included in update #55
- The Jungle was reduced in size
- HitBox small adjustments made (Please report problems) Already included in update #55
- The castle was revised
- FreeMode key ALT + U changed
- The appearance of Rubbish was changed
- The appearance of degradable stones was changed
- (World water dispenser) All water canisters have been removed
- Weather cycle adjusted again
- (Build) Wooden Wall Frame - Lower beam removed
- Military Base moved and changed
New
- Lost Island remodeled with new biomes (May cause problems with old scores, e.g. old trees are still present that no longer exist)
Lost Island now also has a Forsaken Villages
- All items can now be found sporadically without lootboxes
- There are now items that can only be looted once
- There are now items that reappear
- Show name is now disabled by default
New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation
Other
- Performance improvement
- Tropical Island and Red Desert will be adjusted for Update #57.
Known issues
- Levels -> loading of levels has a short delay
Preparations
- Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
- Interaction with more details - In preparation
- Additional maps (different biomes) that are not part of the story.
- Multiplayer DLC
- Add pause for single player
Weitere Spiele
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1843710/KeepUp_Hunter/
Changed files in this update