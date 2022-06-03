 Skip to content

KeepUp Survival update for 3 June 2022

Update #56 - Ver. 0.5.6b - 22

Build 8866399

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Problems after an update?

Follow these steps:

This update list shows only relevant things that might be interesting for the user.

Fixes

  • Other problems fixed
    - Duplicate foundation fixed
  • Weather problem fixed / included in update #55
  • Floating hay bale in tropical island fixed

Changes

  • The game has been reset to DX11. The use of DX12 is still possible.
  • Pickaxe cost changed / Already included in update #55
  • Metal Axe cost changed / Already included in update #55
  • Animals Revised Already / included in update #55
  • The Jungle was reduced in size
  • HitBox small adjustments made (Please report problems) Already included in update #55
  • The castle was revised
  • FreeMode key ALT + U changed
  • The appearance of Rubbish was changed
  • The appearance of degradable stones was changed
  • (World water dispenser) All water canisters have been removed
  • Weather cycle adjusted again
  • (Build) Wooden Wall Frame - Lower beam removed
  • Military Base moved and changed

New

  • Lost Island remodeled with new biomes (May cause problems with old scores, e.g. old trees are still present that no longer exist)
    Lost Island now also has a Forsaken Villages
  • All items can now be found sporadically without lootboxes
  • There are now items that can only be looted once
  • There are now items that reappear
  • Show name is now disabled by default

New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation

Other

  • Performance improvement
  • Tropical Island and Red Desert will be adjusted for Update #57.

Known issues

  • Levels -> loading of levels has a short delay

Preparations

  • Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
  • Interaction with more details - In preparation
  • Additional maps (different biomes) that are not part of the story.
  • Multiplayer DLC
  • Add pause for single player

Videos

