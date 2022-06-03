 Skip to content

Reforged Tower Defense update for 3 June 2022

Update V2022.2.5.29 - Thematic music, bug fixes and new content

New

  • The wave generator has a new parameter with which you can generate waves without attackers.
  • The units "Toon Reaper - Magenta" and "Toon Ghost - Blue" now have a death effect.
  • Added a setting to decide if items should be placed in the inventory first. Before they are placed on the action bar.
  • The unit "Spiderling Venom-Red" now has a death animation.
  • The first iteration of the theme music has been added to the challenger mode.
  • Several new tracks have been added to the game
  • More fullscreen modes have been added to the graphics settings.
  • More settings for multiplayer have been added. On the maps "Dornheim Village" and "Burbenog Homage" there is now a selection for procedurally generated waves. Optionally, it can be specified here whether the waves contain attackers.
  • Added a pause label to better indicate when the game is paused.

Balance

  • The ability "Ring of Meditation" now only starts the next wave if no wave has been started yet.
  • The upgrade "Snowstorm" now gives additional damage for "Ice Column".

    Bug fixes
  • Fixed a bug where flight units could not be clicked.
  • Fixed a bug where the third upgrade of the Arkan Tower gave more attack speed than displayed.
  • Fixed a bug where the upgrade "Upgrade Tools" required the upgrade "Lifetax".
  • Fixed a bug where abilities kept increasing their slowing effect. This caused the hit units to be slowed down by 100% at some point.
  • The Discord link was corrected.
  • Fixed other bugs related to the "pause" not allowing the game to continue.
  • Fixed a bug where the game did not resume after a menu was closed with "ESC".

