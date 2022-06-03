Update V2022.2.5.29 - Thematic music, bug fixes and new content

New
- The wave generator has a new parameter with which you can generate waves without attackers.
- The units "Toon Reaper - Magenta" and "Toon Ghost - Blue" now have a death effect.
- Added a setting to decide if items should be placed in the inventory first. Before they are placed on the action bar.
- The unit "Spiderling Venom-Red" now has a death animation.
- The first iteration of the theme music has been added to the challenger mode.
- Several new tracks have been added to the game
- More fullscreen modes have been added to the graphics settings.
- More settings for multiplayer have been added. On the maps "Dornheim Village" and "Burbenog Homage" there is now a selection for procedurally generated waves. Optionally, it can be specified here whether the waves contain attackers.
- Added a pause label to better indicate when the game is paused.
Balance
- The ability "Ring of Meditation" now only starts the next wave if no wave has been started yet.
- The upgrade "Snowstorm" now gives additional damage for "Ice Column".
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug where flight units could not be clicked.
- Fixed a bug where the third upgrade of the Arkan Tower gave more attack speed than displayed.
- Fixed a bug where the upgrade "Upgrade Tools" required the upgrade "Lifetax".
- Fixed a bug where abilities kept increasing their slowing effect. This caused the hit units to be slowed down by 100% at some point.
- The Discord link was corrected.
- Fixed other bugs related to the "pause" not allowing the game to continue.
- Fixed a bug where the game did not resume after a menu was closed with "ESC".
Changed files in this update