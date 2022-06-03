 Skip to content

Istoria update for 3 June 2022

Istoria: Weekly Update 3rd June 2021

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch was sadly delayed again and again... but good news the next update should finally finish the game.

New Feature:

  • Added a Journal to the main menu - you are now able to reread all completed dialoges.

Fist Boot Options:

  • The default setting have been changed, now the game start in fullscreen mode with the current monitor resolution pre selected (was windowed 1280x720).
  • The default setting for music volume now is 25 (was 15).

Chapter 1:

  • Updated all dialogues to the "new/reworked" story.

Chapter 2:

  • Updated all dialogues to the "new/reworked" story.
  • Change the mission info for "The Elders Trial" (Chapter 2).
  • Change the mission info for "A bloody Cure" (Chapter 2).
  • Added a better warning note for "A bloody Cure" (Chapter 2).

Chapter 3:

  • Updated all dialogues to the "new/reworked" story.
  • Reworked Siedequest mission infos.
  • The Cecce/Elysa Sidequest now has rewards.

Chapter 4:

  • Updated all dialogues to the "new/reworked" story (final images still missing).
  • Reworked the "Riel" missioninfos to better explain the counselor buffs.

Effects:

  • New Effect [Vengeance] (Cecce).
  • New Effect [Retribution] (sub Effect, Vengeance).
  • New Effect [Remembrance] (Elysa).

Artwork:

  • Finished background frozen waste (chapter 2).
  • Finished background frozen waste pillar of light (chapter 2).
  • Finished background demon realm (chapter 2).
  • Finished background cave (chapter 2).
  • Finished background cave aval (chapter 3).
  • Finished background watchtower (chapter 2).
  • Finished background eldercave (chapter 2).
  • Finished background lighthouse (chapter 1).
  • Finished background spring (chapter 1).
  • Finished background bright castle (chapter 1).
  • Finished background quarry (chapter 1).
  • Finished background vally of delight (chapter 2).
  • Finished background lava cave (chapter 2).
  • Finished background riftsite (chapter 2).
  • Finished background mirror cave (chapter 3).
  • Finished background aval tower outside (chapter 3).
  • New/Finished background arena (chapter 3).
  • New/Finished background aval land (chapter 3).
  • New/Finished background aval city far away (chapter 3).
  • New/Finished background aval forest (chapter 3).
  • New/Finished background aval corrupted forest (chapter 3).
  • New/Finished background heart of the forest (chapter 3).
  • New/Finished background aval tower inside (chapter 3).
  • New/Finished background burned island (chapter 4).
  • New/Finished background tia wounded (chapter 4).
  • New/Finished Dialogue grafic talia eye close up (chapter 3).
  • New/Finished Dialogue grafic aristo (chapter 3).
  • New/Finished Dialogue grafic tower guard (chapter 3).
  • Reworked Character grafics nemu (holypower).
  • Reworked Character grafics nemu mirrior (to match new grafics).

Fixed:

  • A crash that could occur on exiting battle dialogue (ploa fight).
  • Visit hamlet dialogue now correctly removes visit luca line, if luca is in group.
  • If Derek is already cured correctly remove parts of the dialogue for the returning to Aval dialogue.
