Istoria: Weekly Update 3rd June 2021

This patch was sadly delayed again and again... but good news the next update should finally finish the game.
New Feature:
- Added a Journal to the main menu - you are now able to reread all completed dialoges.
Fist Boot Options:
- The default setting have been changed, now the game start in fullscreen mode with the current monitor resolution pre selected (was windowed 1280x720).
- The default setting for music volume now is 25 (was 15).
Chapter 1:
- Updated all dialogues to the "new/reworked" story.
Chapter 2:
- Updated all dialogues to the "new/reworked" story.
- Change the mission info for "The Elders Trial" (Chapter 2).
- Change the mission info for "A bloody Cure" (Chapter 2).
- Added a better warning note for "A bloody Cure" (Chapter 2).
Chapter 3:
- Updated all dialogues to the "new/reworked" story.
- Reworked Siedequest mission infos.
- The Cecce/Elysa Sidequest now has rewards.
Chapter 4:
- Updated all dialogues to the "new/reworked" story (final images still missing).
- Reworked the "Riel" missioninfos to better explain the counselor buffs.
Effects:
- New Effect [Vengeance] (Cecce).
- New Effect [Retribution] (sub Effect, Vengeance).
- New Effect [Remembrance] (Elysa).
Artwork:
- Finished background frozen waste (chapter 2).
- Finished background frozen waste pillar of light (chapter 2).
- Finished background demon realm (chapter 2).
- Finished background cave (chapter 2).
- Finished background cave aval (chapter 3).
- Finished background watchtower (chapter 2).
- Finished background eldercave (chapter 2).
- Finished background lighthouse (chapter 1).
- Finished background spring (chapter 1).
- Finished background bright castle (chapter 1).
- Finished background quarry (chapter 1).
- Finished background vally of delight (chapter 2).
- Finished background lava cave (chapter 2).
- Finished background riftsite (chapter 2).
- Finished background mirror cave (chapter 3).
- Finished background aval tower outside (chapter 3).
- New/Finished background arena (chapter 3).
- New/Finished background aval land (chapter 3).
- New/Finished background aval city far away (chapter 3).
- New/Finished background aval forest (chapter 3).
- New/Finished background aval corrupted forest (chapter 3).
- New/Finished background heart of the forest (chapter 3).
- New/Finished background aval tower inside (chapter 3).
- New/Finished background burned island (chapter 4).
- New/Finished background tia wounded (chapter 4).
- New/Finished Dialogue grafic talia eye close up (chapter 3).
- New/Finished Dialogue grafic aristo (chapter 3).
- New/Finished Dialogue grafic tower guard (chapter 3).
- Reworked Character grafics nemu (holypower).
- Reworked Character grafics nemu mirrior (to match new grafics).
Fixed:
- A crash that could occur on exiting battle dialogue (ploa fight).
- Visit hamlet dialogue now correctly removes visit luca line, if luca is in group.
- If Derek is already cured correctly remove parts of the dialogue for the returning to Aval dialogue.
Changed files in this update