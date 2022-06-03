 Skip to content

Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 3 June 2022

Terminus - V0.9.5 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 8865442

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I fixed bugs regarding the new update and improved compatibility with older version data.

  • Fixed a crash with the drag and drop feature.
  • Fixed a bug where the dialogue sometimes incorrectly appeared when restarting the game.
  • Improved compatibility with the save of the previous version regarding firearms.
  • Zombies will not chase you when attacking from a distance with a gun with a suppressor attached.
  • Updated the guide shown when you first start the game to match the latest version.
