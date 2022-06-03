Terminus - V0.9.5 Hotfix

I fixed bugs regarding the new update and improved compatibility with older version data.
- Fixed a crash with the drag and drop feature.
- Fixed a bug where the dialogue sometimes incorrectly appeared when restarting the game.
- Improved compatibility with the save of the previous version regarding firearms.
- Zombies will not chase you when attacking from a distance with a gun with a suppressor attached.
- Updated the guide shown when you first start the game to match the latest version.
Changed files in this update