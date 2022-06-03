 Skip to content

V.R.G. update for 3 June 2022

update 0.19.0

Build 8865413

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Gameplay
  • Shooting while coiling now maintains the coil.
  • Charged weapons now accepts fire input while firing, but has improved the problem of long acceptance times when in slow motion.
Name
  • Changed the name of episode mode to "camping mode.
UI
  • Fixed horde mode bonus notations to not appear when weapon wheel is open.
Settings
  • FOV initial value changed from 130 to 90.
Graphics
  • Changed the background of each numbered map in campaing mode to be consistent with each episode.
  • Changed background of maps in pracrice mode to ocean.
  • Improved rendering thread responsiveness.

Depot 1693091
Depot 1693092
