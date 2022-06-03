update 0.19.0

Gameplay
- Shooting while coiling now maintains the coil.
- Charged weapons now accepts fire input while firing, but has improved the problem of long acceptance times when in slow motion.
Name
- Changed the name of episode mode to "camping mode.
UI
- Fixed horde mode bonus notations to not appear when weapon wheel is open.
Settings
- FOV initial value changed from 130 to 90.
Graphics
- Changed the background of each numbered map in campaing mode to be consistent with each episode.
- Changed background of maps in pracrice mode to ocean.
- Improved rendering thread responsiveness.
Changed files in this update