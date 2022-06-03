 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hexfactory update for 3 June 2022

New version - v0.0.10

Share · View all patches · Build 8863701 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.0.10 - Thanks to Xial and Ubi

  • Fixed Map Maker limiting camera space
  • When hiding Background, the background color is configurable in settings
  • Now researchs specify that the buildings have to be ""working""
  • Hexcaping: Buff 50% to 60% of getting something. More Iron and Copper Probability
  • Fix Power pausing buildings when loading a game. (Fixed power reseting to 0 and pausing buildings)
  • Now Power Generators starts to produce immediately after building
  • Now takes 10 seconds to check if all roads is connected when you remove a road (or load a savegame), avoiding loading a savegame and see a lot of missing roads
  • New Player Card: (Informations about you and your missions + introduction to Ambassador Jamie and the way messages will come)
  • Mouse Pointer is gray degradee now
  • New Settings: Show Cars on Roads
  • Reduced every cycle from 120 to 100 seconds
  • Segregate Savegames by world
  • Remove DELETE button for savegames (Because of a bug)
  • Updated Saving System v1.39"
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link