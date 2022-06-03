New version - v0.0.10

v0.0.10 - Thanks to Xial and Ubi
- Fixed Map Maker limiting camera space
- When hiding Background, the background color is configurable in settings
- Now researchs specify that the buildings have to be ""working""
- Hexcaping: Buff 50% to 60% of getting something. More Iron and Copper Probability
- Fix Power pausing buildings when loading a game. (Fixed power reseting to 0 and pausing buildings)
- Now Power Generators starts to produce immediately after building
- Now takes 10 seconds to check if all roads is connected when you remove a road (or load a savegame), avoiding loading a savegame and see a lot of missing roads
- New Player Card: (Informations about you and your missions + introduction to Ambassador Jamie and the way messages will come)
- Mouse Pointer is gray degradee now
- New Settings: Show Cars on Roads
- Reduced every cycle from 120 to 100 seconds
- Segregate Savegames by world
- Remove DELETE button for savegames (Because of a bug)
- Updated Saving System v1.39"
Changed files in this update