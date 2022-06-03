- Fixed incorrectly saved V-Sync and FPS limit settings. Please check these options again in Video settings.
- Fixed mods loading (when enabled, mods will now be properly loaded from Mods folder).
- Fixed buffers in vehicle depot so that they don't consume unlimited amounts of products.
- Fixed that vehicle would go scrap itself into a paused depot.
- Trading dock construction cost is no longer dependent on concrete.
- Fixed incorrect upgrade cost calculation in some cases.
- Add more tooltips for main screen elements.
- Lowered volume of ship air horns slightly.
- Instead of showing seconds in the vehicle queue, show text like "busy", "idle" etc.
- Increased starting resources, mainly concrete.
Captain of Industry update for 3 June 2022
Patch notes for v0.4.1a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update