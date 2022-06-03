 Skip to content

Captain of Industry update for 3 June 2022

Patch notes for v0.4.1a

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed incorrectly saved V-Sync and FPS limit settings. Please check these options again in Video settings.
  • Fixed mods loading (when enabled, mods will now be properly loaded from Mods folder).
  • Fixed buffers in vehicle depot so that they don't consume unlimited amounts of products.
  • Fixed that vehicle would go scrap itself into a paused depot.
  • Trading dock construction cost is no longer dependent on concrete.
  • Fixed incorrect upgrade cost calculation in some cases.
  • Add more tooltips for main screen elements.
  • Lowered volume of ship air horns slightly.
  • Instead of showing seconds in the vehicle queue, show text like "busy", "idle" etc.
  • Increased starting resources, mainly concrete.

