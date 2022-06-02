 Skip to content

On the Wings - Birth of a Hero update for 2 June 2022

Gamepad Controller Support and Improvements 🥳

Build 8862898 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everybody! I have published a comprehensive update. 🥳 You can find the details below:

  1. I hope, now the game supports fully Gamepad controllers 🙂 🎮
  2. When dragon fire collides with water, now we see a big splash on the water 🌊
  3. Boss Pirate Ship properties are improved. Now, they are smarter. As soon as they see you and your dragon, they blow the war horn and start to move. 🎺
  4. There are enemy and pirate campfires on map now. You can attack them. 🔥
  5. Minor and Mid level bugs are fixed. 🦟
