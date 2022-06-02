 Skip to content

Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop update for 2 June 2022

Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop Update - June 2, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's update adds an official First Person challenge, fixes sticking points in instant restart, improves readability on small screens, and fixes damage visual effects.

Aliens

  • Fixed zombies, headcrabs, and antlions not showing overlays for status effects.
  • Fixed AI and ragdolls for headcrabs.
  • Fixed a hitch when antlion workers used their ranged attack for the first time in a level.
  • Fixed antlion worker spit aim.
  • Antlions and headcrabs that deal poison damage now use the HL2 behavior for poison (heal over time).

Misc

  • Instant Restart: Now clears spawn selection.
  • Instant Restart: Now clears the VScript VM.
  • Instant Restart: Now clears loadout editing state for briefing.
  • Instant Restart: Now clears the mission restart countdown.
  • Instant Restart: Chat is no longer closed during restart.
  • Fixed a server crash when a marine with no associated player tried to move.
  • Computers and wire panels no longer show the mouse cursor if a controller is being used to access them.
  • Deselecting a marine in briefing now properly clears the tooltip.
  • If rd_chatwipe is 0, chat history is no longer temporarily hidden when the mission starts.
  • Added an official First Person challenge.
  • Fixed first segment of rd_boss_bar being misaligned.
  • View punch, poison blur, screen shake, and HUD damage indicators now work while spectating.
  • The main HUD font no longer scales below 20px (960px tall resolution). At 720p, this is 33% larger, and at 800p (Steam Deck resolution) this is 20% larger.

Mapping

  • Changed how info_marine_hint and info_node_marine_hint look in Hammer to avoid confusion with other hint entities.

