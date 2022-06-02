Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop Update - June 2, 2022

Today's update adds an official First Person challenge, fixes sticking points in instant restart, improves readability on small screens, and fixes damage visual effects.
Aliens
- Fixed zombies, headcrabs, and antlions not showing overlays for status effects.
- Fixed AI and ragdolls for headcrabs.
- Fixed a hitch when antlion workers used their ranged attack for the first time in a level.
- Fixed antlion worker spit aim.
- Antlions and headcrabs that deal poison damage now use the HL2 behavior for poison (heal over time).
Misc
- Instant Restart: Now clears spawn selection.
- Instant Restart: Now clears the VScript VM.
- Instant Restart: Now clears loadout editing state for briefing.
- Instant Restart: Now clears the mission restart countdown.
- Instant Restart: Chat is no longer closed during restart.
- Fixed a server crash when a marine with no associated player tried to move.
- Computers and wire panels no longer show the mouse cursor if a controller is being used to access them.
- Deselecting a marine in briefing now properly clears the tooltip.
- If rd_chatwipe is 0, chat history is no longer temporarily hidden when the mission starts.
- Added an official First Person challenge.
- Fixed first segment of rd_boss_bar being misaligned.
- View punch, poison blur, screen shake, and HUD damage indicators now work while spectating.
- The main HUD font no longer scales below 20px (960px tall resolution). At 720p, this is 33% larger, and at 800p (Steam Deck resolution) this is 20% larger.
Mapping
- Changed how info_marine_hint and info_node_marine_hint look in Hammer to avoid confusion with other hint entities.
Changed files in this update