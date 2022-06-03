- Added option to disable screenshake
- Added option to disable red hurt glow
- Made funny Chinese the default Chinese language setting
- Fixed Close button in Sla's Shop not working sometimes (needs testing)
- Fixed being able to get stuck between blockers on Ironore Bridge
- Fixed enemies spawning in rocks by Hordal Gate
- Fixed cave and levers puzzle in Gemfall Gorge being too confusing/tedious
- Fixed quest variable bug in Deadwoods
Dwerve update for 3 June 2022
v1.0.7 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
