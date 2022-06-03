 Skip to content

Dwerve update for 3 June 2022

v1.0.7 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added option to disable screenshake
  • Added option to disable red hurt glow
  • Made funny Chinese the default Chinese language setting
  • Fixed Close button in Sla's Shop not working sometimes (needs testing)
  • Fixed being able to get stuck between blockers on Ironore Bridge
  • Fixed enemies spawning in rocks by Hordal Gate
  • Fixed cave and levers puzzle in Gemfall Gorge being too confusing/tedious
  • Fixed quest variable bug in Deadwoods

