Update 1.1.0: Anzio rework pt3, many new props and changes from feedbacks

Hi everyone.

This time the update took longer than expected, but the innovations introduced are many.

This can be considered part 3 of the Anzio rework update, as most of the buildings, props and trees have now been fully reworked. It's possible that in future more changes in Anzio will happen, but for now we reached a good point and we will finally have more time to dedicate into Stalingrad campaign.

Here's the biggest news and changes for latest update:

New features:

•Added turret explosion feature in most vehicles.

•Added new Italian Hotel building.

•Added new Italian Palace buildings.

•New Maple tree, phoenix palm tree, Laurel bush, and others.

•Added Static gun / vehicle gun reload sound.

•New japan infantry hat.

•Added translation in battle names, batalion names and more.

•Added new field texture.

•Added new Stalingrad Building (Stalingrad DLC testers only).

Fixes:

•Updated game engine to a newer version.

•Changes into rendering system.

•Improved grass & added more terrain details.

•Improved map making system for multiple collaborators.

•Improved performance in some aspects.

•Improvements in connection and MP.

•New Blur effect for menus.

•New injured effect.

•Improved lens flares.

•Fixed bug in mortar / static gun reload animation.

•Better color correction.

•Fixed bug where weapon spin was not working sometimes.

•Improved german SS uniforms.

•Changes in hitmarker.

•Fixed flamethrower.

•Fixed a bug where sometimes soldiers were not correctly placed in vehicle seats.

•Improved Russian uniforms (Stalingrad DLC testers only).

•Many other fixes and small changes from 📢feedbacks received on Discord and on Steam discussions.

Screenshot from Anzio rework:



Works in progress for Soviet destructible building.



The reworks we are doing are very expansive, so if you are interested on giving us a hand to make a better work, this is our Patreon channel. All the money raised from this will be spent to make a better game.

Also you can stay in touch with us through our Discord server.



Thank you all,

Marco