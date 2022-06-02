 Skip to content

Tinyfolks update for 2 June 2022

1.0.3 Changelog

Build 8862506 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Third post release patch adressing issues brought up by the community (thanks everyone for the feedback!)

Changelog :

  • Fixed armors not giving any bonuses due to a change made in v1.0.2
  • Fixed some EN typos
  • Fixed items disapearing after loading a save in town
  • Fixed folks getting hurt by health bonuses or artefacts
  • Fixed muscle boost having the opposite of the desired effect
  • Fixed carsh when going in the castl with only one folk
  • Fixed trinket achievement not being awarded
  • Fixed ui getting stuck if going to the option while the town UI is moving

