1.0.3 Changelog

Third post release patch adressing issues brought up by the community (thanks everyone for the feedback!)
Changelog :
- Fixed armors not giving any bonuses due to a change made in v1.0.2
- Fixed some EN typos
- Fixed items disapearing after loading a save in town
- Fixed folks getting hurt by health bonuses or artefacts
- Fixed muscle boost having the opposite of the desired effect
- Fixed carsh when going in the castl with only one folk
- Fixed trinket achievement not being awarded
- Fixed ui getting stuck if going to the option while the town UI is moving
Changed files in this update