Spheriums V0.83 is out now!

FEATURES
- Add a new Force Field implant.
- Update Mazir world for new laser weapons and Force Field usage.
- Add a new Drainer enemy TRX mk4 - Laser drone station.
- Add a new Drainer enemy TRX mk5 - Laser defender.
- The Tower on Mazir now fires laser instead of bullet projectiles.
- Bango is now firing a bullet projectile at a very high velocity instead of just hitting the player without any visual reference.
- Elastrum respawn rate has been changed from 10 minutes to 8 minutes for a better balance in the gameplay.
- Rename TRX mk1 to TRX mk1 - Protector and TRK mk2 to TRX mk2 - Bomber.
FIXED BUGS
- Add missing collision to TRK-MK2.
- Add missing collisions for many of the foliage in Mazir world.
- The game difficulty text is easier to read in the Options Tab of the Settings section, but the UX is still not completed.
- The difficulty level name in the New Game dialog box is now displayed correctly in the French language.
KNOWN ISSUES
- Materials on the new TRX may be confusing and will be enhanced in an upcoming release.
Changed files in this update