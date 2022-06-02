War Brokers v471 Update

War Brokers v471
- Fix loading on Safari on Mac. [Community bug report]
- Flag and decal stored in preset of person [Community suggestion]
- Running velocity added back to grenades again [Community bug report/suggestion]
- Fix large map scaling [Community bug report]
- Desktop resolution added to Steam graphics settings [Community suggestion]
- Tweak rubber chicken speed. Base speed is normal walking speed of 1.0. Swinging speed is the same as it used to be.
