War Brokers update for 2 June 2022

War Brokers v471 Update

Build 8861945

Patchnotes via Steam Community

War Brokers v471
2022-06-02

  • Fix loading on Safari on Mac. [Community bug report]
  • Flag and decal stored in preset of person [Community suggestion]
  • Running velocity added back to grenades again [Community bug report/suggestion]
  • Fix large map scaling [Community bug report]
  • Desktop resolution added to Steam graphics settings [Community suggestion]
  • Tweak rubber chicken speed. Base speed is normal walking speed of 1.0. Swinging speed is the same as it used to be.

Changed files in this update

War Brokers BETA Linux Depot 750473
