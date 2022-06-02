 Skip to content

CEO update for 2 June 2022

Patch notes, 0.3.42

Patch notes, 0.3.42

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Manufacturing, Livestock processing, Mining, Logging show units produced yesterday and capacity
  • Multiplayer games can now include AI competitors
  • Multiplayer games now better check for desyncing and will eject players out-of-sync so the game can continue for others
  • Multiplayer games now require that all players run the same version
  • Livestock processing would, because of rounding, produce some products at 101-104% efficiency
  • Rounding-error in Manufacturing would occasionally make 100% efficiency look like 99%
  • Various minor bug fixes
