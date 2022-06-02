- Manufacturing, Livestock processing, Mining, Logging show units produced yesterday and capacity
- Multiplayer games can now include AI competitors
- Multiplayer games now better check for desyncing and will eject players out-of-sync so the game can continue for others
- Multiplayer games now require that all players run the same version
- Livestock processing would, because of rounding, produce some products at 101-104% efficiency
- Rounding-error in Manufacturing would occasionally make 100% efficiency look like 99%
- Various minor bug fixes
CEO update for 2 June 2022
Patch notes, 0.3.42
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update