1.0.2 Changelog - Difficulty settings!

Hi !
Here's the 1.0.2 changelog
- Added difficulty settings when creating a new game (removes time limit or make the game harder)
- Added a "Remove All" artefacts button in the Artefact UI
- Fixed an artefact duplication glitch
- Fixed turn being skipped after a death during combats
- Fixed the Taunt attack
- Fixed the Spike Bracelet artefact
- Added a mention in the artefact UI if the folk is in the Team
- Fixed the music stopping after a death during boss battles
- Minor typos in EN and FR
- Added the name of the building that can be built on the build button
Changed files in this update