Tinyfolks update for 2 June 2022

1.0.2 Changelog - Difficulty settings!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added difficulty settings when creating a new game (removes time limit or make the game harder)
  • Added a "Remove All" artefacts button in the Artefact UI
  • Fixed an artefact duplication glitch
  • Fixed turn being skipped after a death during combats
  • Fixed the Taunt attack
  • Fixed the Spike Bracelet artefact
  • Added a mention in the artefact UI if the folk is in the Team
  • Fixed the music stopping after a death during boss battles
  • Minor typos in EN and FR
  • Added the name of the building that can be built on the build button

