Super Life: Franchise Lord update for 2 June 2022

Reconstruction Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8861007 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlighted Change

  1. Added new Franchise Perk System!

Balance Changes

  1. Rebalanced profits from menu items with less shared ingredients
  2. Increased equipment costs
  3. Reduced how much money you can lose from most events

Employee Changes

  1. Added button that allows you to rank up employees for a price
  2. Reduced base odds of getting 3, 4 and 5 star employees
  3. Increased odds of getting 3, 4 and 5 star based on employee perks
  4. Moved fire employee function to a drop down button
  5. Moved manager employee slot to top of the list

General Changes

  1. Moved equipment menu to sub menu in upgrades tab
  2. Updated tutorial narration based on gameplay changes
  3. Added several new events
  4. Updated various event spawns and results
  5. Updated employee quit perk to reduce chance of bad events only

Bug Fixes

  1. Fixed vendor click multiplier refresh bug
  2. Fixed dumpster and trash not resetting on prestige
  3. Fixed issue where fail events would no longer spawn
  4. Fixed missing ingredients on Poblano LTMI's
  5. Increased event close button disable period to attempt to fix "sticky" button bug
