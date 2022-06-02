Reconstruction Update

Highlighted Change
- Added new Franchise Perk System!
Balance Changes
- Rebalanced profits from menu items with less shared ingredients
- Increased equipment costs
- Reduced how much money you can lose from most events
Employee Changes
- Added button that allows you to rank up employees for a price
- Reduced base odds of getting 3, 4 and 5 star employees
- Increased odds of getting 3, 4 and 5 star based on employee perks
- Moved fire employee function to a drop down button
- Moved manager employee slot to top of the list
General Changes
- Moved equipment menu to sub menu in upgrades tab
- Updated tutorial narration based on gameplay changes
- Added several new events
- Updated various event spawns and results
- Updated employee quit perk to reduce chance of bad events only
Bug Fixes
- Fixed vendor click multiplier refresh bug
- Fixed dumpster and trash not resetting on prestige
- Fixed issue where fail events would no longer spawn
- Fixed missing ingredients on Poblano LTMI's
- Increased event close button disable period to attempt to fix "sticky" button bug
Changed files in this update