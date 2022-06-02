 Skip to content

TimeShifters update for 2 June 2022

Bug Fix #2

Share · View all patches · Build 8860936 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have started to reduce the file size we have got it from 21gb to 19gb from cleaning up a few scenes .

There will be a few more updates coming that will be doing the same but once that is out of the way we will be carrying on with the mapmaker.

