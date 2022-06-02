 Skip to content

Cookie Clicker update for 2 June 2022

v. 2.048: Cookie Clicker gets smart

v. 2.048

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Full changelog in this update:

  • added a new building
  • added a new tier of upgrades and achievements
  • added a few new heavenly upgrades
  • added the jukebox
  • the 3 secret heavenly upgrades now rely on how many times the relevant digit is present in total, rather than at the end
  • backgrounds overhauled; extra options for the background selector
  • extra options for the golden cookie sound selector
  • the bank minigame now tells you the value you previously bought a stock at
  • the bank minigame flow is a little more exciting
  • new option to disable your game activity showing up in Discord
  • launch errors now provide the option to restart without mods

Stay tuned for future news! We still have a whole lot more in store!
-Orteil

