v. 2.048: Cookie Clicker gets smart

Full changelog in this update:
- added a new building
- added a new tier of upgrades and achievements
- added a few new heavenly upgrades
- added the jukebox
- the 3 secret heavenly upgrades now rely on how many times the relevant digit is present in total, rather than at the end
- backgrounds overhauled; extra options for the background selector
- extra options for the golden cookie sound selector
- the bank minigame now tells you the value you previously bought a stock at
- the bank minigame flow is a little more exciting
- new option to disable your game activity showing up in Discord
- launch errors now provide the option to restart without mods
Stay tuned for future news! We still have a whole lot more in store!
-Orteil
Changed files in this update