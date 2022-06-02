 Skip to content

FORTIFY update for 2 June 2022

1.649 Update - MLRS and more raid mode improvements

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Raid mode improvements

  • added MLRS, HV rockets, 40mm HE grenades

  • damage calculation redone to use Rust's system of separate damage types with unique protection
    values for each part

  • splash damage calculation improved to be more accurate

  • more deployables are now included in this mode

  • larger deployables now use multiple support checks instead of only the prefab origin

Other changes

  • added visible bag/bed respawn timer range

  • all deployable ranges can be toggled below the place panel, added more colors to differentiate types

  • max undo/redo levels changed from 10 to 15

  • enabled distance mesh culling for smaller deployables, should help performance with large builds

  • place panel search filter now searches with every text field change

  • more accurate ramp collider, middle wasn't redblocking

  • fix for large boxes overhang limit, noticeable on loot room tri floors

  • added warning when trying to load copy-paste format when not in that mode

  • copy-paste exports now include door state (open/closed)

