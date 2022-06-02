1.649 Update - MLRS and more raid mode improvements

Raid mode improvements
-
added MLRS, HV rockets, 40mm HE grenades
-
damage calculation redone to use Rust's system of separate damage types with unique protection
values for each part
-
splash damage calculation improved to be more accurate
-
more deployables are now included in this mode
-
larger deployables now use multiple support checks instead of only the prefab origin
Other changes
-
added visible bag/bed respawn timer range
-
all deployable ranges can be toggled below the place panel, added more colors to differentiate types
-
max undo/redo levels changed from 10 to 15
-
enabled distance mesh culling for smaller deployables, should help performance with large builds
-
place panel search filter now searches with every text field change
-
more accurate ramp collider, middle wasn't redblocking
-
fix for large boxes overhang limit, noticeable on loot room tri floors
-
added warning when trying to load copy-paste format when not in that mode
-
copy-paste exports now include door state (open/closed)
Changed files in this update