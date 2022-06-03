 Skip to content

Wingspan update for 3 June 2022

Wingspan: European Expansion Hotfix - June 3rd

Build 8859991 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello Birders!

We're introducing another quick hotfix for European Expansion.

  • Fixed blocking tutorial while playing with a pad

Further fixes coming soon, including those related to the June 1st update issues. Thank you for staying with us!

