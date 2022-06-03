Wingspan: European Expansion Hotfix - June 3rd

Hello Birders!
We're introducing another quick hotfix for European Expansion.
- Fixed blocking tutorial while playing with a pad
Further fixes coming soon, including those related to the June 1st update issues. Thank you for staying with us!
