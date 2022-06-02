The Last World Playtest v0.0.39

v0.0.39
Changes:
- Changed the color of the outline of the modules to a brighter one when hovering over the slots in the modding window for units and tools;
- Centered tooltip text. Now the text is in the center of the panel;
- Component production window - increased the size of slots and text in the recipe section;
- Centered the text in the action confirmation window;
- Disabled Inspect mini-menu button for buildings in tool mode;
- The description of Titan technology has been corrected;
- When disembarking, the area clearing radius has been increased by 2.5 times;
- Build window - now when you open the left panel, the focus will be on the containers of the unit;
- Now if the unit is not selected and we try to open the inventory, a message will be displayed that the units are not selected;
- Spin window - visual changed, localization added;
- The amount of resources required for research has been reduced by 20%;
- Game settings menu - save section - corrected visual;
- The size of the buttons in the main menu has been increased by 25%;
- Technology tree - replaced by Titan and Steal;
- Technology tree - replaced by Ore Clearing and Ore Mining;
- Component production window - changed the background of component slots to darker;
- Increased the coefficient of extraction of stone and wood by 10%;
- Increased the coefficient of destruction of prop scenes by 3 times (200 units);
- Removed the gray bar at the top of the screen for screens with aspect ratio other than 16:9;
- Corrected the background on the location loading screen for screens with an aspect ratio other than 16:9;
- Tile information panel - now temperature and humidity are only shown as values;
- Save confirmation window - text changed;
- Fixed the description of the mini-menu button - "select for loot" to "add to loot queue", similarly for the destruction button.
Added:
- Added tips for the main buttons (Back, Home) in the main menu and buttons (Play);
- Component production window - added localization of capital text;
- Added a button to call the settings panel on the Location Map, now you can hide or show icons on the Location Map;
- Build window, settings section - a new control panel has been added for the Center building;
- Added the ability to hide or show resource icons on the location through the Center panel in the construction window;
- Added recipe and cleaning sections for items in item tooltips (if an item has multiple production recipes, they will be selected randomly);
- Panel of information about the tile - hints are added for indicators of temperature and humidity when hovering over them with the mouse cursor;
- Now it will be impossible to open a unit's inventory on the "I" key too often (delay of 4 seconds);
Corrected:
- Fixed typos in the text and localization;
- At the first start, the maximum screen resolution will be forced;
- Fixed a bug when after double-clicking on a building, then double-clicking on a unit (to open the inventory) in the inventory in the unit view window there was a white panel;
- Fixed a bug when in the preset loading window it was possible to call a hint on the "delete preset" button, although the button was inactive;
- Fixed a bug when in the inventory, when calling the tooltip for the "additional tool required" icon on the slots of the unit's modules, an additional tooltip of the item was called, which was overlapped by the tooltip of the icon;
- Fixed a bug when the hint could get out of the screen too far;
- Fixed a bug when a unit was unselected when the left panel of the construction window was open and the left window did not close automatically;
- Fixed a bug when in the settings menu, in the "save" section, the time of the last save was shown incorrectly;
- Fixed a bug in the item production window, when in the recipe section, in the production time panel, the time was saved and shown only for the last hovered slot, and not for the selected one.
Changed files in this update