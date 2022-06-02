 Skip to content

Battle Heroine Crisis update for 2 June 2022

The first additional character DLC released! Heroine Pack 1: Satellizer Another

Build 8859735

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Finally, new heroines have appeared!

  • Experience the newly composed story and various situations for yourself!
  • This package contains the story of two heroines from [Satellizer L. Bridget.: Another Story / Cassie Lockhart].

DLC information

  • Requires Battle Heroine Crisis to play this DLC.
  • You can enjoy a new character & scenario, [Satellizer L. Bridget.: Another Story / Cassie Lockhart].
  • If you have cleared all the character scenarios in the main game, you can enjoy the character scenarios in this DLC in order.
  • Players can build and enhance their own card deck according to the scenario.
  • A number of new cards with new functions that were not in the main game have been added to this DLC.
    New action cards: 7 types.
    New event cards: 12 types
  • New heroine comes with new graphics and Japanese voice.
  • Card decks that have cleared this DLC can be used additionally in the challenge mode [Ganessa's Challenge].
    Break through the barriers of challenge mode to the next level with a new card strategy!

Challenge yourself to a new experience with 2 attractive new heroines!

