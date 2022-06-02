The first additional character DLC released! Heroine Pack 1: Satellizer Another

Finally, new heroines have appeared!
- Experience the newly composed story and various situations for yourself!
- This package contains the story of two heroines from [Satellizer L. Bridget.: Another Story / Cassie Lockhart].
DLC information
- Requires Battle Heroine Crisis to play this DLC.
- You can enjoy a new character & scenario, [Satellizer L. Bridget.: Another Story / Cassie Lockhart].
- If you have cleared all the character scenarios in the main game, you can enjoy the character scenarios in this DLC in order.
- Players can build and enhance their own card deck according to the scenario.
- A number of new cards with new functions that were not in the main game have been added to this DLC.
New action cards: 7 types.
New event cards: 12 types
- New heroine comes with new graphics and Japanese voice.
- Card decks that have cleared this DLC can be used additionally in the challenge mode [Ganessa's Challenge].
Break through the barriers of challenge mode to the next level with a new card strategy!
Challenge yourself to a new experience with 2 attractive new heroines!
Changed files in this update