Hotfix (e1.7.2 - 02/06/22)

e1.7.2
Multiplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred when all players but one disconnected during a matchmaking game.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when watching an agent die in the first person.
- Fixed multiple crashes that occurred when a new player connected to a server.
Changes
- Restored player statistics that were achieved prior to the e1.7.2 patch (merged with the new statistics which means that no progress has been lost).
- The Ranked Leaderboard now shows all the players that have finished their placement matches.
- Added a notification that informs the player when the new "Auto-Follow" order is triggered (Captain mode).
- Matchmaking games now get immediately canceled if a player quits during warmup. The quitting player receives a time-out penalty for this action.
- AFK duration tolerance has been reduced from 5 minutes to 3 minutes for players that quit during the matchmaking game.
Both
Changes
- Added a notification that displays additional information if the game crashes during the launch.
[Known Issues](https://forums.taleworlds.com/index.php?threads/known-issues.401168/ style=button)
Changed files in this update