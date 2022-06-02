 Skip to content

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord update for 2 June 2022

Hotfix (e1.7.2 - 02/06/22)

e1.7.2

Multiplayer

Crashes

  • Fixed a crash that occurred when all players but one disconnected during a matchmaking game.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when watching an agent die in the first person.
  • Fixed multiple crashes that occurred when a new player connected to a server.

Changes

  • Restored player statistics that were achieved prior to the e1.7.2 patch (merged with the new statistics which means that no progress has been lost).
  • The Ranked Leaderboard now shows all the players that have finished their placement matches.
  • Added a notification that informs the player when the new "Auto-Follow" order is triggered (Captain mode).
  • Matchmaking games now get immediately canceled if a player quits during warmup. The quitting player receives a time-out penalty for this action.
  • AFK duration tolerance has been reduced from 5 minutes to 3 minutes for players that quit during the matchmaking game.

Both

Changes

  • Added a notification that displays additional information if the game crashes during the launch.

