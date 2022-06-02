 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Arrival of Beasts update for 2 June 2022

Update: EarlyAccess-A006 - Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 8859497 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed:

  • Demo Version is now on steam cost free
  • Swap to non event headquarter works now with correct ui settings
  • Economy teamboost bar now displays correct progress
  • Prepared player info in headquarter for new mage / cast system and bigger texts
  • Gastower now effects bullets correctly
  • Destroy ui now on correct layer position
  • Negative skillpoint amount on teamboosting when swap to other menus
  • Tower destroy but recieve heal amount causes unbalanced adding
  • Text font on upload to cloud popup / popup now removes correctly
  • Waypoint movement trail now improved visuals
  • Teleport trail now improved visuals
  • UI improvements text fixings
  • Objectpooling now works correctly without causing bulletstorm
  • Scripts converted into once (gold, rubo & amne)

Added:

  • Terrain smoothing on Deadhell world
  • New effects: Shooting, Impact, Explosions, Fire, ... improved visuals
  • New firemode selection on circletower: multiple / single

Changed:

  • Arealtower: You can now set a new target with ONE button or remove the target.
  • Protectbasemenu: Buttons now sorted to left side of screen
  • Visuals of the targeter changed
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link