Update: EarlyAccess-A006 - Improvements

Fixed:
- Demo Version is now on steam cost free
- Swap to non event headquarter works now with correct ui settings
- Economy teamboost bar now displays correct progress
- Prepared player info in headquarter for new mage / cast system and bigger texts
- Gastower now effects bullets correctly
- Destroy ui now on correct layer position
- Negative skillpoint amount on teamboosting when swap to other menus
- Tower destroy but recieve heal amount causes unbalanced adding
- Text font on upload to cloud popup / popup now removes correctly
- Waypoint movement trail now improved visuals
- Teleport trail now improved visuals
- UI improvements text fixings
- Objectpooling now works correctly without causing bulletstorm
- Scripts converted into once (gold, rubo & amne)
Added:
- Terrain smoothing on Deadhell world
- New effects: Shooting, Impact, Explosions, Fire, ... improved visuals
- New firemode selection on circletower: multiple / single
Changed:
- Arealtower: You can now set a new target with ONE button or remove the target.
- Protectbasemenu: Buttons now sorted to left side of screen
- Visuals of the targeter changed
