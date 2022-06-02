 Skip to content

Urban Tale update for 2 June 2022

v1.0.7 is Live!

Build 8859409 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.0.7 is live.

Small improvements and changes to the game.

Changelog:

  • Upgrade function will now remember the selected object when upgrading
  • Fixed a bug where pets would get stucked sometimes
  • Various small fixes to Apartments in zone 1
  • Changes in the credits
  • Small changes to GUI
  • Performance improvements to GUI
  • Fixed some items not being covered in snow
  • Buying items from the Sunday Market on gamepad no longer buys twice, plus some interface tweaks
  • Shop sign can now be altered

