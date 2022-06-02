v1.0.7 is Live!

Update 1.0.7 is live.
Small improvements and changes to the game.
Changelog:
- Upgrade function will now remember the selected object when upgrading
- Fixed a bug where pets would get stucked sometimes
- Various small fixes to Apartments in zone 1
- Changes in the credits
- Small changes to GUI
- Performance improvements to GUI
- Fixed some items not being covered in snow
- Buying items from the Sunday Market on gamepad no longer buys twice, plus some interface tweaks
- Shop sign can now be altered
Changed files in this update