Fear of the Lake update is LIVE: New Bosses, Lakeburg Rework and more

Hello Heroes!

The highly anticipated Boss Update Fear of the Lake is now available! With this major update, we are adding two new scary boss to The Last Spell: Cetusia & the sisters Aello, Celaeno and Ocythoe. We wish you the best of luck for your upcoming fights against them!

The map of Lakeburg received a full rework and we also twisted, changed and improved several other aspects of the game. More details below!

Summary:

Gildenberg Boss: Aello, Celaeno & Ocythoe

Lakeburg Boss: Cetusia

Lakeburg Rework

Obtaining Items

Other

New Features

Balancing

Bug fixes

GILDENBERG BOSS: AELLO, CELAENO & OCYTHOE

Bloodthirsty winged creatures emerge from the mountain. A new confrontation punctuates the last night of Gildenberg, as players must now face three ferocious harpies and their squadron of feathered minions.

Stand your ground when these massive monsters cry out from above to command the enemy army, and act swiftly when they descend to hunt down the poor Heroes fighting to protect the haven.

This boss fight has been designed not to be particularly more difficult than the former last night, but it provides a more unique challenge in terms of structure creating a change of pace for new players reaching the end of Gildenberg for the first time.

LAKEBURG BOSS: CETUSIA

From the depths of the lake, the monster of legends awakens to bring chaos to the shore. Of monumental size, Cetusia the Putrescent Wyrm uses the water to her advantage, using it as a shield and to cause destruction and tidal waves. This colossus will use both her skull to smash Heroes who dare to get too close and her tail to wipe them out.

However, while the Heroes are busy trying to defeat this tenacious watery terror, her offsprings might come out to join the horde and rush straight to the Mages.

This boss replaces the Dryads fight (which have been moved to Glenwald), and takes advantage of the reworked Lakeburg’s level design.

LAKEBURG REWORK

Lakeburg has been redesigned to feature a bigger lake and a more pronounced topography: Repel the hordes in the abandoned docks on one side, a small river crossed by a bridge on the other, and behind ancient city walls to the south.





OBTAINING ITEMS

Even though random drops are a big part of roguelites, it can sometimes be frustrating to never get the weapon or piece of equipment you are looking for. With a lot of the following changes, we want to make it a bit easier for players to obtain what they want, without removing the random aspect that can make every run feel different from the previous one.

Shop Rework

The shop now levels up automatically. We also added sorting and filters:

Production buildings

Item production buildings now share their level upgrade, meaning you level them up all at once.

We changed the other upgrades and their prices accordingly, to see the full details check the dedicated section in “Balancing” later on this document.

Production reward reroll

You can now unlock “Reward Rerolls” in the Oraculum, allowing you to reroll Night Rewards or Production Rewards up to 3 times a day.

OTHER

Mist Censer and Thin Mist Rework

We changed the behavior of mist censers to make them more interesting to deal with.

Construction menu overhaul

You can now repair multiple buildings at the same time thanks to the new construction menu.

NEW FEATURES

Maps

Added a new boss in Gildenberg (replacing the final boss).

Reworked Lakeburg’s level design.

Reworked Lakeburg’s wave design.

Added a new boss in Lakeburg.

Moved the Dryad boss fight from Lakeburg to Glenwald and reworked the fight.

Shop

Added a sorting and filtering system in the shop interface.

Removed the Level upgrades from the shop. Instead, the level of offered items in the shop now increases automatically over the course of the run.

The number of offered items in the shop will now increase as the player unlocks new equipment over the course of the campaign. This will make it less frustrating to unlock weapons you dislike, as they do not dilute the item pool as much as before.

Production Building

These changes affect the Armor Maker, Blacksmith, Bowyer and Magic Shop.



Added a new type of building upgrade: Shared Upgrades. Item level upgrades are now shared between production buildings. To see the full details check the dedicated section in “Balancing” later on this document.

Items

Changed the way item drops are rolled. Some meta upgrades should not affect item drop chances as much as before (for example, players with respectively 2 and 7 different short swords unlocked will have the same chances of dropping a short sword, which was not the case before).

Night rewards now scale for the entirety of the run (stopped scaling after night 4 until now).

UI

Reworked the construction panel to easily switch between the different sections.

Repairing now has a dedicated section in the construction menu.

New repairing options to make repairing multiple buildings faster: Repair identical buildings, Repair structures, Repair defenses, Repair barricades and Repair walls.

Added new shortcut buttons in the bottom left panel: Inn, Shop and Construction Mode.

Mist censers & Thin Mist

Changed the way thin mist works: enemies under the effect of thin mist are untargetable, but can still be hit and damaged by AoE attacks, propagations, poison, etc…

Mist Censers (added by Apocalypse 3) are now destroyed at the end of every night, and new ones respawn at the start of every day in different locations.

Mist Censers now have scaling health pools (from 150 to 600 HP over the course of a run). They are now easier to kill at all stages of the game, but especially early on.

The number of Mist Censers now increases over the course of a run.

Reward Reroll

Added a feature to reroll the offered items for a single production reward, a limited amount of times a day. The feature can be unlocked in the Oraculum to get 1 reroll per day, and further unlocks can increase the number of rerolls to 3 per day.

Optimization

We’ve updated our game engine during this month and you should expect some performance increase thanks to that. But we still have a lot to do in optimization before the end of the early access.

BALANCING

Gildenberg

The mist is now a bit further away from the city.

Enemies on night 5 are now less spread out.

Slightly reduced the number of enemies on nights 4, 5 and 6.

Glenwald

Glenwald now has better night rewards (more gold and materials, slightly stronger items).

Level up

Available stat choices after rerolls from 5/3/1 to 5/3/2 (you will keep getting 2 choices if you keep rerolling after that).

Armor Level up values increased from 15/25/32 to 24/32/40.

Inn

Inn price reduced from 180 to 110 gold.

Inn first upgrade price reduced from 260 to 180 gold.

Inn second upgrade price reduced from 280 to 260 gold.

Increased the price of heroes in the Inn, especially at higher levels.

The price of heroes in the Inn does not take into account your current number of heroes anymore.

Mage cost reduced from 100 to 60 gold.

Reroll cost increased from 30 to 50 gold.

Changed the probability of a mage being available in the Inn: it will on average take less days for one to appear, but there will be days where they aren't available, even if you have not bought one.

At higher levels, the Inn won’t show very low level heroes anymore.

Shop

Weapons and armor are cheaper than before at lower levels and cost a bit more than before at higher levels.

Production building

These changes affect the Armor Maker, Blacksmith, Bowyer and Magic Shop.



Shared production upgrades (Replaces previous level upgrades. These upgrades affect ALL of your production building.):

Item Level +: All production buildings give level 1 and 2 items, costs 70

Item Level ++: All production buildings give level 2 and 3 items, costs 120

Item Level +++: All production buildings give level 3 and 4 items, costs 300

Item Level ++++: All production buildings give level 4 and 5 items, costs 560

Passive production upgrades (Replaces previous passive production upgrades):

Base: 10 passive production (1 item per day)

Upgrade 1: +10 passive production, costs 110

Upgrade 2: +10 passive production, costs 130

Worker action upgrades (Replaces previous worker upgrades):

Base action: Spend 2 workers to gain 10 production units (Max 1 use per day)

Upgrade 1: Spend 1 worker to gain 10 production units, costs 50

Upgrade 2: Max uses per day from 1 to 2, costs 80

Upgrade 3: Max uses per day from 2 to 3, costs 100

Armor maker, Blacksmith, Bowyer and Magic Shop prices reduced from 70 to 60 gold.

Non-upgraded production buildings give lower level items (max item level you can obtain remains unchanged, as there is an additional item level upgrade).

Item production buildings no longer give a free production yield upon construction.

Misc

Magic Circle health per mage increased from 50 to 100 (effectively doubling the Magic Circle's health at all stages of the game).

House upgrade "House Expansion +" cost increased from 60 to 80 gold.

Increased block on shields at early levels.

Increased block values on the Fortify skill (found on some armors).

BUG FIXES

Fix of an exploit enabling the player to have infinite gold thanks to the shop.

Fix a softlock caused by the BOOM! perk when killing an ally or when killing a Boomer.

Fix enemies stuck in the fog in Glenwald causing some nights to never end.

Heroes generated in the inn had too many experience points (the experience gain attribute was taken into account).

Fix custom hero name not refreshing after leaving the customization panel.

Fix the perk "Potion Throw".

Fix ballista upgrades not working as expected when reloading a game.

Fix damage estimation on surrounding skill effects.

Fix a softlock during the end of the night caused by the hero generation of the inn.

Fix sometimes not being able to move a hero after casting a skill (only happening with the “single click caster effect” option activated)

Thank you for reading! As always, your support and your feedback are much appreciated. See you in the comments and on [Discord](discord.gg/ishtargames)!