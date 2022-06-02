[Tianxia Escort Agency] update log on June 2, 2022

System optimization:
- combat background iteration of the game
- iteration of dart team blood tank resources in the battle interface
- bubble box iteration when prestige and slang win in the escort process
- role experience slot resource iteration in the dart completion settlement interface
- re sort out the weight of all members according to the role image
- optimized the display rules of [practice room] character list
- optimized the rules for displaying the role list when the [auditorium] arranges to visit teachers
- the sorting function of attribute / weight / monthly salary / Zodiac has been added in the [character list] interface
- role experience slot resource iteration in the [character list] interface
- in the [bedroom] interface, the room status and the zodiac of the current role in the room are added through the interface of house number transposition
- right click to close the battle report interface & escort settlement interface
- the battle report interface now distinguishes between the Escort's HP and the escort cart's HP. The reason for missing escort is clear at a glance
Bug repair:
- Fixed bug that affected escort cart attribute with inaccurate skill description
- fixed the bug of [skill - Dharma mind determination] war report display error
- fixed the bug that [skill - hundred mile divine walk] did not take effect normally
- fixed a bug that displayed the escort truck load incorrectly in the accounting room when learning the skill of changing the escort truck load
- fixed the bug that the [skill - tireless teaching] war report prompt number did not bring the unit
Changed files in this update