天下镖局 update for 2 June 2022

[Tianxia Escort Agency] update log on June 2, 2022

Build 8857869

Patchnotes via Steam Community

System optimization:

  1. combat background iteration of the game
  2. iteration of dart team blood tank resources in the battle interface
  3. bubble box iteration when prestige and slang win in the escort process
  4. role experience slot resource iteration in the dart completion settlement interface
  5. re sort out the weight of all members according to the role image
  6. optimized the display rules of [practice room] character list
  7. optimized the rules for displaying the role list when the [auditorium] arranges to visit teachers
  8. the sorting function of attribute / weight / monthly salary / Zodiac has been added in the [character list] interface
  9. role experience slot resource iteration in the [character list] interface
  10. in the [bedroom] interface, the room status and the zodiac of the current role in the room are added through the interface of house number transposition
  11. right click to close the battle report interface & escort settlement interface
  12. the battle report interface now distinguishes between the Escort's HP and the escort cart's HP. The reason for missing escort is clear at a glance

Bug repair:

  1. Fixed bug that affected escort cart attribute with inaccurate skill description
  2. fixed the bug of [skill - Dharma mind determination] war report display error
  3. fixed the bug that [skill - hundred mile divine walk] did not take effect normally
  4. fixed a bug that displayed the escort truck load incorrectly in the accounting room when learning the skill of changing the escort truck load
  5. fixed the bug that the [skill - tireless teaching] war report prompt number did not bring the unit
