- Added option to disable lighting for performance boost
- Added health potions before all bosses
- Updated tar trap slow amount and duration
- Increased spawn start delay for all garrisons
- Increased movement speed and decreased dash cooldown
- Fixed enemies sometimes being unable to move through doorways
- Fixed getting stuck outside of sneak sections
- Fixed getting hit by enemies through turrets
- Fixed enemies not going through doorways sometimes
- Fixed losing input inside of crypt bc of pressure pads
Dwerve update for 2 June 2022
v1.0.6 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
