Dwerve update for 2 June 2022

v1.0.6 Patch Notes

2 June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added option to disable lighting for performance boost
  • Added health potions before all bosses
  • Updated tar trap slow amount and duration
  • Increased spawn start delay for all garrisons
  • Increased movement speed and decreased dash cooldown
  • Fixed enemies sometimes being unable to move through doorways
  • Fixed getting stuck outside of sneak sections
  • Fixed getting hit by enemies through turrets
  • Fixed enemies not going through doorways sometimes
  • Fixed losing input inside of crypt bc of pressure pads

