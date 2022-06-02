- Improved how quantity counters (right toolbar) work. Instead of global quantity, now they show just quantity in storages. This means that they no longer include items in machine buffers, transports, trucks, etc. This should make the displayed numbers more useful since they represent the amount available for use. Please note that you may observe a jump in statistics because of this change.
- Trucks will no longer transport items between directly joined storages. This prevents an "infinite" loop of transporting products for no reason.
- Lowered reputation threshold for early trades to make them easier to use.
- Improved visuals of lightning by lowering intensity and adding secondary flashes. Keep in mind that lightning flashes can be disabled in settings.
- Fixed camera that was unable to go lower than height 0 (sea level).
- Reduced landfill collapse threshold on terrain. Note that your landfill mountains might slightly collapse due to this change.
- Show entity-related notification in the entity inspector. For example, if a tree harvester has no trees to harvest, the notification will not only appear in the top right corner, but also in the inspector when the tree harvester is selected. This should make it easier to discover what is wrong with an entity that does not work.
- Added settings for V-Sync and FPS limiter. You can select these settings in Video options.
- Unified pillar spacing for all transport tiers to make it easier to make gaps for vehicles with many transports next to each other.
- Updated translations, thanks everyone who is contributing!
- Fixed tree harvester that was not consuming fuel when harvesting and loading trucks.
- Fixed tree harvester animation glitch when unloading wood to truck.
- Fixed tree harvester driving to refuel with the cabin not pointing straight.
Captain of Industry update for 2 June 2022
Patch notes for v0.4.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
